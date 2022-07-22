TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bartow Police Department will conduct its annual active shooter training at Bartow Middle School on Tuesday and Thursday.

The training will take place at the school, located at 550 E. Clower St. from 2-6 p.m. both days.

The training exercise will include fire and EMS personnel. It is designed to prepare crews for a real-life encounter with an active shooter.

Officers are presented with different active shooter scenarios, and they must determine how to respond and what they would do once on scene, with speed and precision.

Those who live in the area of Bartow Middle School and hear loud noises and emergency response vehicles during the time frame do not need to be alarmed.

No live weapons will be used during training.