POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Auburndale police are searching for a “suspicious” man who allegedly approached a homeowner multiple times and asked if he could introduce him to “girls in the area.”

Police said the unknown man allegedly approached a homeowner in his front yard and asked if he knew of any girls nearby.

The homeowner said he asked him to leave, and the man walked away.

Ten minutes later, he approached the homeowner again and asked him about girls again.

The suspect was later caught on camera pacing the homeowner’s side yard and looking through his home.

The homeowner said he saw him put his hands on the front of his pants. When he asked what the suspect was doing, the suspect replied, “I had to pee,” and that he was still looking for girls in the area.

The homeowner asked him to leave again. The man was seen leaving in a white, newer-model semi-truck parked across the street. The truck had a sleeper cab, no trailer attached, and no wording or markings on the side.

The individual was described as a Black man in his 30’s with shaved hair.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Seymour at 863-965-5555 or Kseymour@Auburndalefl.com.