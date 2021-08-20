Police seek missing Lake Wales woman with dementia; car spotted in Hendry County

Source: Lake Wales Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lake Wales Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia.

Police said Nancy Adamson, 71, left her residence at about 8 pm. Thursday to drive to Lake Wales Advent Health, but never arrived at the hospital.

Her vehicle, a 2021 silver Genesis G80, was spotted in the area of Highway 27 and Evercane Road in Hendry County. The vehicle has the Florida tag RCANEA.

Police did not provide a picture of Adamson, but said she is white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She may be wearing a navy or black button-down shirt and glasses.

Those with information about Adamson’s whereabouts are asked to call Lake Wales police at 863-678-4223.

