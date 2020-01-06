Police searching for Walmart theft suspects in Haines City

Breaking News
Polk County

Haines City Police Department

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Haines City Police Department is searching for a man and a woman who stole more than $3,500 worth of electronics.

Police say the duo went to the Walmart located off of Highway 27 at least five separate occasions and took high-priced items such as security cameras, thermostats and GPS devices without paying for them.

The two suspects left the store parking lot in a white Kia Soul, according to police.

If you recognize them or have any information on the theft, please contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-8477.

