Police searching for thief who pulled knife on store officer

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland police are hoping you can recognize a suspect who pulled a knife on a loss prevention manager as he tried stealing merchandise.

According to police, the incident happened July 18 around 4 p.m. The suspect entered the Bealls department store located on US Highway 98. He picked out some clothing, went into the fitting room and then exited the store without paying for the items.

As he tried leaving the store, the loss prevention officer for the store confronted him. He pulled a knife on her and told her to get back. The suspect then fled on foot towards a nearby Best Buy.

Police described the suspect as 6 feet 3 inches tall, has a thin build with a shadow beard and mustache, he wore an Adidas black baseball cap, black T-shirt with Michael Kors on the front, blue jeans, black Adidas sneakers and a lanyard around his neck.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information that may help, please contact Detective Ted Sealey at 863-834-5991.