Police searching for suspect who stole puppy in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – Lake Wales police are currently searching for a suspect who stole a puppy from a pet store.

According to police, around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Furbabies Pet Store located inside the Eagle Ridge Mall. The owner of the store reported a Shih-Tzu puppy, valued at $1,500, had been stolen from a display crib.

Police say the owner watched the surveillance video from her store and saw the suspect take the puppy out of the crib, placing it in a bag from another store and exiting the pet store without paying for the dog.

The puppy is described as a white and black Shih-Tzu that has been microchipped.

If you recognize the suspect or know the whereabouts of the puppy, please contact Detective Ben Metz at 863-678-4223 ext. 265.

