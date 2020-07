LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department needs your help locating a woman who was last seen on June 30.

Detectives say Takeria Adderly, 22 is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 235 pounds.

She has black and red braids and was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey and black striped shorts.

If you have any information that can help locate Takeria, please contact Lakeland police at 863-834-8975