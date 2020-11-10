Police searching for missing 51-year-old Winter Haven man

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police are currently searching for a missing 51-year-old man.

Police say Todd Locke Johnson was last seen in the Orlando area on Friday at a friend’s home. He left the area around 9:45 p.m. in his white 2019 Porsche 911 with a Florida license plate KYL139.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, Johnson’s car was driving at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Highway 27 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard when a Polk County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop.

Police say the Porsche fled westbound on Cypress Gardens Boulevard. It is unclear who could be the driver of the car. Johnson’s phone was left at his friend’s house in Orlando.

Johnson has not been heard from since being in Orlando and is not considered endangered, however, his family is deeply concerned since this is highly unusual behavior.

Police say Johnson is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds with gray wavy hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of “Michelle” on the right side of his chest.

If you have seen Johnson or know his possible whereabouts, please call Winter Haven Detective Wierzba at 863-221-3652.

