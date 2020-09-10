Police searching for man who switched bar codes on items at Winter Haven Walmart

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police are hoping you can help recognize a man who switched the bar codes on grocery items when checking out at a local Walmart.

Police say the man went to the Walmart, located at 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd, and switched bar codes on items totaling $244.

When asked for a receipt by a store associate, police say the employee was quickly able to determine that his cart was full of items more than $15.

The man started to walk back into the store with the associated, however, turned around and darted out of the door, police say.

According to police, the man jumped into a red or burgundy Nissan Sentra. They believe he has a Caribbean accent.

If you know who the man is, please contact 863-401-2256.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: