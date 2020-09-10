Police searching for man who switched bar codes on items at Winter Haven Walmart

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police are hoping you can help recognize a man who switched the bar codes on grocery items when checking out at a local Walmart.
Police say the man went to the Walmart, located at 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd, and switched bar codes on items totaling $244.
When asked for a receipt by a store associate, police say the employee was quickly able to determine that his cart was full of items more than $15.
The man started to walk back into the store with the associated, however, turned around and darted out of the door, police say.
According to police, the man jumped into a red or burgundy Nissan Sentra. They believe he has a Caribbean accent.
If you know who the man is, please contact 863-401-2256.
