Police searching for Haines City man with dementia

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Haines City Police Department

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Haines City Police Department needs your help locating a 90-year-old man with dementia.

According to police, Herbert Hathaway was last seen driving a beige 2014 four-door Chevrolet Impala with the Florida tag number, EUQC95, at about at 6 p.m. on Monday near South U.S. 27 and West U.S. 17/92.

He was traveling north when his tag was read by license plate cameras near North U.S. 17/92 and Bates Road just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say the car has tinted windows and surrounding the license plate is a “Retired U.S. Army” border.

Hathaway was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue shorts. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, has blue eyes, gray hair, and has a scar in the middle of his forehead.

Anyone with any information should contact the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss