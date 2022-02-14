Police searching for Haines City man with dementia

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Haines City Police Department needs your help locating a 90-year-old man with dementia.

According to police, Herbert Hathaway was last seen driving a beige 2014 four-door Chevrolet Impala with the Florida tag number, EUQC95, at about at 6 p.m. on Monday near South U.S. 27 and West U.S. 17/92.

He was traveling north when his tag was read by license plate cameras near North U.S. 17/92 and Bates Road just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say the car has tinted windows and surrounding the license plate is a “Retired U.S. Army” border.

Hathaway was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue shorts. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, has blue eyes, gray hair, and has a scar in the middle of his forehead.

Anyone with any information should contact the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.