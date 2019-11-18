Police searching for driver after truck drives into Lakeland home, flees, causing extensive damage

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for a driver who slammed his truck into a home in the middle of the night and then took off. The damage is extensive, but it’s much more than that.

A couple has reached out to police hoping they will find the large truck that crashed into their home, causing damage that no insurance check can replace.

“It sounded like an explosion,” said Jeanie Everhart.

Her and her husband Larry Everhart are still trying to understand how three cars and their home could be so badly damaged by one truck.

“When you’re asleep in the middle of the night and your cars are parked outside and all three of them get totaled at one time, you know you should be safe,” said Larry. “To say that’s a freak accident is to say the least and the house gets damaged too.”

Just after 2 Saturday morning Lakeland Police said a large truck slammed into the Everhart’s carport.

Deep gouges in the lawn from the truck’s offroad tires are still present. Even neighbors were woken up by the crash.

“They said they could hear him trying to crank it after he hit our cars and start the truck and it didn’t start right off, but finally it started and I guess he backed out,” Jeanie said.

Their neighbor’s security camera caught the truck backing out and leaving. Inside the home, parts of a wall are crumbling and cracks on the ceiling show sign of even more damage.

“This is a great piece of the blue there. This big a piece of blue I didn’t know that was here. That shows exactly the color of the truck we’re looking for,” Larry said as he picked up a piece of chipped paint.

Pieces of the truck are still in the driveway including what appears to be a broken hubcap.

Right next to Jeanie’s prized Mazda Miata, given to her by her late husband who died of cancer.

“It’s not the matter of the car altogether. It’s just sentimental value,” she said.

Police are looking for a dark-colored truck with chrome wheels and off-road tires.

If you have any information please call the Lakeland Police Department.

