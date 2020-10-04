Police searching for 4 armed robbery suspects in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Winter Haven Police Department is currently searching for several armed suspects who robbed a Circle K.

Police say around 3:50 a.m. Saturday, four people entered the Circle K, located at 1000 First St. S, and ran to the counter where the clerk was working.

One of the suspects jumped on the counter, pointing a gun at the clerk demanding money, according to WHPD. The clerk opened the register and the suspect with a gun jumped behind the counter to grab the money while pointing the gun at the clerk.

Police say the other suspects also jumped behind the counter getting money from the register along with miscellaneous items that were on and behind the counter.

The suspects left the store in an unknown direction. It is unknown if they were in a car or on foot.

The clerk was not injured during the robbery, according to police.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: