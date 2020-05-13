Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Police search for witnesses in Winter Haven homicide

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for three men who may have witnessed a homicide in Winter Haven last Thursday.

Police said a group of people had gathered in the parking lot of Abbey Lane Apartments, 100 Evergreen Place, when someone shot and killed 33-year-old Carlos Robinson.

The group fled the parking lot in vehicles and started heading for Marshall Road, according to police.

Police identified three possible witnesses as Tamaries Richardson, 26, Rayshad Johnson, 27, and Derrick Braithwaite, 33.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to call detectives at 863-291-5730. To remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,500.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss