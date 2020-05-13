Police search for witnesses in Winter Haven homicide

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for three men who may have witnessed a homicide in Winter Haven last Thursday.

Police said a group of people had gathered in the parking lot of Abbey Lane Apartments, 100 Evergreen Place, when someone shot and killed 33-year-old Carlos Robinson.

The group fled the parking lot in vehicles and started heading for Marshall Road, according to police.

Police identified three possible witnesses as Tamaries Richardson, 26, Rayshad Johnson, 27, and Derrick Braithwaite, 33.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to call detectives at 863-291-5730. To remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,500.

LATEST STORIES: