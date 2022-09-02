WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven police are searching for a man who attacked a woman after she fed cats at a park.

Police said the woman was at Trailhead Park feeding cats, as she commonly does, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 27.

As she walked back to her car, she told investigators that a Hispanic man approached her and placed something against her back as he pushed her against the vehicle.

The man then began cutting off the woman’s shirt from the back and physically attacked her, police said.

The woman said the man walked off laughing.

The woman told investigators that she saw the man at the park on Aug. 25 while she was feeding the cats.

She said the man asked her for assistance over to a bench because he couldn’t see.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the police. You can also remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-266-TIPS(8477).