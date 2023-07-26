AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement was searching an Auburndale home Wednesday evening for their investigation into the disappearance of Tonya Whipp, a man who lives at the home told WFLA.

The Auburndale Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement searched a home in the area of Indiana Court and Rose Street.

The resident, Jake Rudy, said the search was in connection with the disappearance of Whipp, who went missing some time between May 28 and June 1.

Rudy said Whipp was at his home for about 45 minutes on June 6, but denied any involvement in her disappearance and said he doesn’t know where she is.

“There’s nothing in my house at all that involves Tonya,” Rudy said. “There’s nothing illegal in my house right now.”

Rudy said Whipp used to live at his house 10 years ago, and hopes that she’s found safe.

“I’m hoping they find her safe,” he said. “Maybe she needed time away and disappeared. Otherwise, I hope they find her. I love her with all my heart.”

A lieutenant on scene told 8 On Your Side’s Justin Schecker that officials wrapped up the search of the home for the night and will be back Thursday morning.

