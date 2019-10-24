Police release sketch of suspect in Lakeland homicide

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police on Tuesday released a composite sketch of the suspect in the homicide of a Lakeland man.

The sketch shows a black male, with a medium build and is approximately 18 to 25 years-old. Police say he was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

The man is wanted in connection with the Oct. 21. death of a 19-year-old man at the Cambridge Cove apartment complex.

According to witnesses, the victim, who was from out of town, was meeting someone in the parking lot of the apartment complex and may have known his assailant. However, detectives noted that no suspect had been confirmed.

At this time, detectives are asking anyone with information related to this case to call Detective Tammy Hathcock at 863-834-6975 or email tammy.hathcock@lakelandgov.net

