Police: Man in Polk County stole bulldozer, ran down Biden signs

This image provided by the Haines City Police Department and Adam Burgess shows James Blight following a Oct. 2020 arrest and the bulldozer involved in the incident. (Source: Haines City Police Department, Adam Burgess)

HAINES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and homeowners in Polk County have accused a 26-year-old man of stealing a bulldozer from a construction site and driving it into a neighborhood to knock down campaign signs promoting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Haines City police told news Bay News 9 that James Blight stole the bulldozer on Saturday. He has been charged with grand theft auto and trespassing.

Former Vice Mayor Adam Burgess lives in the predominantly Black neighborhood and said Blight took two Biden signs from his yard, then bulldozed his fence.

Police said Blight claimed he was drunk and didn’t remember. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

A man identified as James Blight is seen operating a bulldozer in Haines City. (Source: Adam Burgess)

