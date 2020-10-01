Police: Man impersonating police officer has been taunting Polk County women over phone

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are warning the public about a fake police officer who has been calling women in the Davenport area and taunting them over the phone.

Police said the unknown man’s calls have been showing up on caller ID as being from the Davenport Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, but he is not affiliated with any Polk County law enforcement agency.

“This is a SCAM clearly orchestrated by a disturbed individual with nothing better to do than scare and taunt women,” police wrote on Facebook.

Davenport police say they don’t call people who are not involved in an active case or to tell them they have a warrant.

If you’ve received such a call, you can contact the agency’s non-emergency line (863-419-3306) and confirm whether the caller works for the police department.

