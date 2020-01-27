Police: Man falls asleep in Polk Co. Walgreens, wakes up after store closes, steals cigarettes

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven man fell asleep in a Walgreens bathroom Sunday night, woke up to a closed store, and stole some cigarettes before leaving, police said.

Kendrick Marshall, 33, reportedly told police he fell asleep in the bathroom of the Walgreens located at 705 1st St S. When he woke up, the store was closed.

Video shows Marshall unlocking the the front door and leaving the store. He returned minuets later, walked over to the counter and allegedly stole some Newport cigarettes.

Marshall was later caught by officers and charged with two misdemeanors and a felony charge of burglary, the police department said.

Marshall reportedly told officers that when he woke up and realized he was alone, he “figured the store was [his] at that point.”

LATEST STORIES: