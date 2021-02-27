Police: Loaded gun found in Polk County student’s backpack after scuffle with asst. principal

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his backpack at school, police said.

During school hours Friday, a teacher told school administrators they smelled marijuana on 18-year-old DeShawn Lee Williams.

Assistant Principal Damien Jones responded to the classroom and asked Williams to allow his backpack to be searched. Williams reportedly resisted, causing both he and Jones to fall to the floor.

A radio call went out to the school resource officer who responded to the classroom and gained control of Williams. His backpack was searched and a loaded gun was found inside.

No drugs were located in the backpack.

“I applaud this teacher for acting on a suspicion,” Public Safety Director Charlie Bird said. “This could very well have prevented something much more serious from occurring, whether on campus or off.”

Williams was arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail. He’s charged with possessing a gun on school grounds, possession of a stolen handgun, battery on a school employee, and resisting an officer.