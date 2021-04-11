Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of Lakeland man after body found in car, blood in driveway

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland officers responded to a missing person report Saturday and found the missing man’s body in a car on his property.

Lakeland officers responded to a home on West Crawford Street around 4:15 p.m. after reports of a missing 42-year-old man. The woman who reported it told officers she last saw the man at 7 a.m. when she left town for the day.

The woman also told detectives the man had not responded to texts or calls throughout the day. When she returned home, she said he was nowhere to be found and there was blood underneath a car he had been working on in the driveway.

Officers began investigating the area and found the man’s body inside another vehicle on the property.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office where cause of death will be determined.

No additional information was released by the police department. Anyone with information related to the case should contact Detective Troy Smith at 863-834-8958 or troy.smith@Lakelandgov.net.