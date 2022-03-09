Police investigating homicide in Lakeland neighborhood

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Lakeland early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, law enforcement received reports of shots being fired at around 2 a.m. Wednesday near the 1000 block of West 11th Street.

When officers arrived, they say an 18-year-old man was found inside the home with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads as this is still very early in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Troy Smith at 863-834-8973