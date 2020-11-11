Police investigating double homicide in Lakeland neighborhood

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police are investigating a double homicide that occurred near Lake Morton Tuesday evening.

Detectives are canvassing the area near Lake Morton between Mississippi Avenue and Orange Park Avenue for potential witnesses and evidence related to the case.

Police do not believe there is eminent danger to the local neighborhood. Residents in the area are encouraged to seek an alternate route home.

