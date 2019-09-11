Police investigate 2 shootings on same Winter Haven street

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating two shootings that occurred on the same street in Winter Haven, but it’s unclear if the shootings are related.

Police said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot on Palmetto Avenue NW.

About an hour later, police said they were investigating another shooting on the same street and that they were trying to locate a suspect.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: