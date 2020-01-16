WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are looking for a “futuristic thief” who hovered his way through a Winter Haven Walmart and stole a number of items, including a television.
The Winter Haven Police Department released surveillance video on Facebook Wednesday that shows an unidentified man roll into the business with a pair of electric roller skating shoes.
Police said the man grabbed a television and a bouquet of and left the store without paying.
“Back to the Future’s McFly he’s not! But his Hover Shoes, Voyagers, Moto Kicks, Space Shoes or whatever you want to call them makes him our first futuristic thief!” police said on Facebook.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the man’s identity to call Detective Cobb at 863-401-2256 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).
LATEST STORIES:
- Police: ‘Futuristic thief’ steals television, flowers from Winter Haven Walmart
- ‘He’s the greatest coach’: Chiefs fan takes Andy Reid love to the next level with new tattoo
- Two to watch: These players will be key to determining the AFC Championship
- Former 49ers president says this team is a ‘very special group’
- Titans fans expected to flood Nashville streets for outdoor viewing party