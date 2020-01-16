Police: ‘Futuristic thief’ steals television, flowers from Winter Haven Walmart

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are looking for a “futuristic thief” who hovered his way through a Winter Haven Walmart and stole a number of items, including a television.

The Winter Haven Police Department released surveillance video on Facebook Wednesday that shows an unidentified man roll into the business with a pair of electric roller skating shoes.

Police said the man grabbed a television and a bouquet of and left the store without paying.

“Back to the Future’s McFly he’s not! But his Hover Shoes, Voyagers, Moto Kicks, Space Shoes or whatever you want to call them makes him our first futuristic thief!” police said on Facebook.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the man’s identity to call Detective Cobb at 863-401-2256 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

