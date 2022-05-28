WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Winter Haven Police Department is looking for a man who disappeared over a week ago.

Police said Jose Orlando Morales Soto, 36, went missing on May 20 at around 11 a.m. after getting into a dispute with his family.

Officers said he drove off in a gray 2017 Toyota Sienna with Florida tag number IL39EG and was not seen again.

According to detectives, Morales Soto’s phone pinged in Osceola County later that day, but he has still not been located.

Officers said they and the man’s family are concerned for his safety due to things he said as he left his home on Cambridge Drive.

Anyone with information on Morales Soto’s disappearance should call Detective Wile at 863-662-0392 or 863-401-2256.