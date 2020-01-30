Police chase ends in Polk Co. woman’s yard, leaves path of destruction behind

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Mulberry woman has a ripped apart fence, a dented shed and a yard full of tire tracks after a wanted man took a joyride through her property Wednesday night.

“Very scary, very nervous. It was just terrible,” said Eva Watts.

She and her husband were about to leave for church when they saw a pickup truck speed through their yard, which is typically full of their animals.

“My husband says, ‘he’s coming towards the house’ and as he said that, the guy turned and went into the shed,” she said.

Polk County deputies tried to stop Darrell Bailey, 43, of Mulberry, in a business parking lot on Church Avenue in Mulberry.

He was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, deputies said. So, he took a U-Turn and sped off.

“Bailey regained control of his truck and drove at an occupied patrol car, narrowly missing it,” according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Bailey drove through a property on Godwin Street, straight through a fence and into Watts’ backyard, where he stopped after crashing into the shed.

“He was going quite fast. I mean, he had to, to move that shed as far as he did because there’s a lot of stuff in that shed,” said Watts.

Watts estimates dozens of police cruisers arrived on scene and Bailey was taken into custody.

“He’s got gang symbols tattooed on his face. He’s got white supremacy tattooed on him,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “I do appreciate the fact that you don’t have to guess whether or not this guy’s a thug. I mean, he markets it for you.”

Bailey was just released from his fourth prison sentence in November.

“Then he confesses. ‘Yea, I tried to hit that one deputy. Yea, I ran from ya. Yea I didn’t register.’ He didn’t care,” said Sheriff Judd.

Bailey also admitted to swallowing a bag of methamphetamines, Sheriff Judd said.

His record includes grand theft, sex offense against child-fondling, reckless driving, robbery and burglary according to the sheriff’s office.

He’s now facing more than a dozen charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement official, fleeing to elude, tampering with evidence and possession of methamphetamine.

