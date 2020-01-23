Live Now
Victim rescued from human trafficking operation, 5 arrested

Police: Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Library generic file.jpg

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department is currently at the Lakeland Public Library Main Branch where a man reportedly made a bomb threat, police say.

According to a Facebook post, Lakeland police say a man went inside the facility located near Lake Morton and made the threat. The man is in custody.

Police say the library has been evacuated and in an abundance of caution will be searched.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

No other information has been released.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Fla. Attorney General partners with Uber to crack down on human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fla. Attorney General partners with Uber to crack down on human trafficking"

Aggressive squirrels finally out of Tampa Bay family's condo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aggressive squirrels finally out of Tampa Bay family's condo"

Mailbox mystery: Two large mailboxes stolen from popular Polk County plaza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mailbox mystery: Two large mailboxes stolen from popular Polk County plaza"

Sailor surprises daughter at school after 10 months apart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sailor surprises daughter at school after 10 months apart"

Hillsborough Deputy beaten by inmate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Deputy beaten by inmate"

Video: Inmate punches Hillsborough deputy in the face

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video: Inmate punches Hillsborough deputy in the face"

WATCH: Will Smith goes undercover as Lyft driver in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Will Smith goes undercover as Lyft driver in Florida"

Husband serenades his wife in moving video as she battles brain cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Husband serenades his wife in moving video as she battles brain cancer"

Cold weather sends beach fans to buy jackets on Clearwater Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold weather sends beach fans to buy jackets on Clearwater Beach"

“Someone’s going to be killed”: Residents push for speed humps, get approval from Polk commissioners

Thumbnail for the video titled "“Someone’s going to be killed”: Residents push for speed humps, get approval from Polk commissioners"

Video: Burglar spends 12 hours robbing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video: Burglar spends 12 hours robbing home"
More Top Videos

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss