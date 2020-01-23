Police: Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department is currently at the Lakeland Public Library Main Branch where a man reportedly made a bomb threat, police say.

According to a Facebook post, Lakeland police say a man went inside the facility located near Lake Morton and made the threat. The man is in custody.

Police say the library has been evacuated and in an abundance of caution will be searched.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

No other information has been released.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES: