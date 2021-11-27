Police: Auburndale 14-year-old stabbed, killed boyfriend after argument

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Auburndale police took a 14-year-old boy into custody after he fatally stabbed his 18-year-old boyfriend Friday night, according to police documents.

Auburndale police officers said they were called to the intersection of Lime Street and Charles Avenue at around 11:54 p.m. about a person lying in the road. When they got there, they found Zachary Jorden-Lee Brown, 18, bleeding heavily from two stab wounds.

The 14-year-old suspect, who ran home to call for help, returned to the scene while officers were still there and told them that he stabbed Brown, the Auburndale Police Department said.

According to police, the 14-year-old and and Brown had been in a relationship for about nine months at the time of the attack. The suspect and victim were at the minor’s house Friday night to drink alcohol when the two got into an argument outside.

An affidavit said the suspect couldn’t remember what they were arguing about but said Brown slammed the minor’s finger in a car door. The teenager then went back into his house to treat his bleeding finger.

Police said while he was inside, the teenager grabbed a kitchen knife, concealed it, and went back to confront Brown about the argument they had 10 minutes earlier.

Police said the suspect told them he couldn’t remember much about the confrontation except that he stabbed Brown in the arm and “maybe his chest.” Lacerations were later found on Brown’s arm and upper chest.

The teenager told authorities that he panicked and ran back home after Brown told him to call 911, leaving behind a trail of bloody footprints from the scene to his house. The affidavit states that after the minor called 911, he grabbed a towel to help stop the bleeding.

Police said when the 14-year-old returned, he was partially covered in blood and began telling them what happened. He also described the knife he used to stab Brown, which police found on the passenger seat of Brown’s vehicle.

Brown was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for his injuries but was declared dead at 12:44 a.m. Saturday, the affidavit said. Hours later, the 14-year-old gave a recorded statement to police explaining what happened.

Auburndale police are still investigating Brown’s death and ask those with information on the case to call Detective Chris Wall at 863-965-5555 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).