Police: 3 adults, 1 teen hospitalized following Christmas Eve shooting in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that hospitalized four people.

According to police, officers responded to a home on the 1500 block of Amos Avenue near Whitehurst Street shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Once officers arrived, police say they found four victims, three adults and one teenager, with gunshot wounds. All victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

A short time later, the police department said a man showed up at Lakeland Regional Health with a gunshot wound. He is believed to be related to this shooting.

Police say detectives are working to confirm what led up to the incident and believe they have identified all of the parties involved.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.