Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Lakeland overnight.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happpened near Holly Road and Memorial Boulevard around 12:20 a.m.

Lakeland police said one person died at the scene. Two others were taken to an area hospital.

Both east and westbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard are closed between Interlachen Parkway and Gary Road.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: