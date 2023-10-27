LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed in a three-car crash in Lakeland on Thursday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Ewell Road, about a quarter mile west of Old Highway 37 around 4:45 p.m.

First responders said they found 49-year-old Thomas Holloway of Plant City dead in his car when they arrived at the scene.

Two other drivers were hurt in the crash and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators said Holloway crossed over the center line in his Kia Soul and sideswiped a truck. The Kia then struck a car with enough force that the Kia’s engine became completely detached.

Deputies said all three drivers were wearing their seat belts.

No charges are anticipated. The investigation is ongoing.