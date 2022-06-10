POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City man suspected of hitting and killing a 21-year-old Wednesday in a fatal Polk County crash was arrested 24-hours after the incident, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Edy Juarez Granados, 46, of Plant City was arrested Thursday evening at his home after deputies said he fled from a fatal crash in Polk County a day earlier.

Deputies said dash camera video from a commercial dump truck showed Granados lose control of his 2001 Nissan Frontier truck during a light rain storm while driving north on US 17 just south of the intersection with County Road 640.

Deputies said Granados’ truck crossed over the median while rotating counterclockwise and veered into oncoming traffic before his truck struck 21-year-old Tyler Baysden’s Infinity. The crash caused the Infinity to lose control and cross over into the northbound lane where it then struck two other vehicles.

Edy Juarez Granados, 46, of Plant City (Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Granados then drove back into the northbound lanes and left the area.

Granados is known to sell ice cream in the Fort Meade area. Deputies said they found two commercial-type ice cream coolers in the back of his Nissan when it was located.

“This suspect had no valid license and was in the country illegally–he should not have been driving in Florida. Because he was, an innocent person is dead,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Due to his arrest taking place in Plant City, Edy Juarez Granados was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail with no bond and is awaiting extradition to the Polk County Jail.

Granados was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and driving with no valid license.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.