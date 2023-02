POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders were called to a vehicle crash Friday after a pickup truck slammed through the front doors of a Dollar Tree in Haines City.

According to the Haines City Police Department, an officer responded to the Dollar Tree at 1351 Southern Dunes Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. There, they found a pickup truck partially crashed through the storefront.

(WFLA image)

(Haines City Police Department)

(Haines City Police Department)

Only minor injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear if the crash was intentional.