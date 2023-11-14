Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story erroneously stated the pedestrian died in the crash. We regret the error.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police are searching for the driver who struck a 29-year-old man last week.

On Nov. 10 at 10:25 p.m., Justin Jones, 29, was hit by a pickup truck while crossing US-98 near I-4. He suffered critical injuries was rushed to the hospital.

According to a release from the Lakeland Police Department, a dark-colored pickup truck was heading south as Jones tried to cross the street. The driver “attempted an evasive maneuver to avoid hitting” Jones, but was unsuccessful.

The driver stopped in the northbound lanes after hitting Jones, according to Lakeland police, but ended up driving away “without making any attempts to render aid or provide any information.”

(Lakeland Police Department)

A witness captured a photo of the vehicle during the incident. Investigators believe the truck has damage to its passenger side.

Anyone with information about the driver is encouraged to contact investigator Edgardo Cruz at Edgardo.cruz@lakelandgov.net or Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida.

Tipsters will always remain anonymous when sending a tip through Crime Stoppers and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

You can submit a tip in the following ways: