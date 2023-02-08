LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are at the scene of a crash where a pickup truck collided with the side of a building.

Footage from Eagle 8 HD at around 7:00 a.m. showed the back of a gray or tan-colored pickup protruding from the side of Waller Construction & Design Center, located at 1065 Florida Ave S.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or the condition of the driver.

The Lakeland Police Department said South Florida Ave. is closed between Patterson St. and Belmar St. while officers investigate the crash.

