LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Photos show an SUV flipped upside down Thursday morning following a three-car crash in Polk County, according to the Lakeland Fire Department.

First responders were called to the accident at the intersection of Lakeland Hills Boulevard and East Bella Vista Street Thursday around 7:30 .m. When crews arrived, they found an SUV upside down on top of another vehicle.

The driver of the SU was still inside.

Fire crews acted quickly to stabilize the upside-down SUV and remove the front driver and passenger-side doors to get the driver out.

(Courtesy of Lakeland Fire Department)

(Courtesy of Lakeland Fire Department)

(Courtesy of Lakeland Fire Department)

Authorities said the driver was conscious and talking with crews throughout the extraction which lasted nearly 20 minutes.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The occupants in the other vehicles involved were checked for injuries but did not require hospitalization.

The Lakeland Police Department is investigating the accident.