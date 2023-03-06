TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A photographer captured a striking photo showing a blue heron holding a baby alligator in its beak.

Loukik Thakre was at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland when he saw the bird with the gator dangling in its mouth and snapped a photo. He said it took him two hours to capture the stunning moment.

Thakre shared the photo on social media with the caption “Chopsticks.”

When asked about the gator’s fate, Thakre said the bird “swallowed it completely.”

“That’s the way it goes ….. they must find food, so, the baby gator was a meal. That’s nature!” one user commented.