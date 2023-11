POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck loaded with Coca-Cola caught on fire along westbound I-4 at US-27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The cause of the fire appeared to be a result of a mechanical issue.

FHP said the outside lanes remain closed and delays are expected.

No injuries were reported.

