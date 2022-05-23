TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An electrical fire badly damaged a home in Lakeland on Sunday night.

The Lakeland Fire Department said it responded to a blaze in the 1200 block of Walnut Street around 9 p.m. They released photos of the fire on social media.

Officials said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames billowing from the front of the home, and evacuated a nearby convenience store as a precaution.

The fire spread to a van in the driveway, but was quickly extinguished. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Source: Lakeland Fire Department

No firefighters were injured.

Officials said the fire was accidental.

The Red Cross is assisting a family that was displaced.