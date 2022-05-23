TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An electrical fire badly damaged a home in Lakeland on Sunday night.
The Lakeland Fire Department said it responded to a blaze in the 1200 block of Walnut Street around 9 p.m. They released photos of the fire on social media.
Officials said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames billowing from the front of the home, and evacuated a nearby convenience store as a precaution.
The fire spread to a van in the driveway, but was quickly extinguished. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
No firefighters were injured.
Officials said the fire was accidental.
The Red Cross is assisting a family that was displaced.