HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Haines City firefighters worked hours to extinguish flames after multiple vehicles caught fire early Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Haines City Fire Department said crews were dispatched for reports of a vehicle fire at a used car lot off U.S. Highway 17.92 N near Smith Road.

When crews arrived, they found multiple cars engulfed in flames.

According to the fire department, firefighters were able to keep the fire limited to those vehicles and had the blaze completely under control within two hours.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.