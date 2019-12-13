Live Now
PGA golfer arrested in Polk County prostitution sting

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A professional golfer was one of 124 people arrested in Florida in a prostitution and human-trafficking sting.

Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey, 44, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree misdemeanor solicitation, news outlets reported.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Gainey was arrested in an undercover sting called “Operation Santa’s Naughty List,” which lasted six days. The investigation yielded 53 arrests for prostitution, 46 arrests for soliciting prostitution and five arrests for intent to sexually harm a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

County Sheriff Grady Judd said Gainey, a South Carolina native, was in Florida for a charity golf event.

“(Gainey) missed his tee time the next morning,” Judd said. “He was a scratch.”

Gainey turned pro in 1997 and joined the PGA Tour in 2008. He’s known for wearing gloves on both hands, hence the nickname, and has one career PGA Tour win at the McGladrey Classic in October 2012.

It’s unclear whether Gainey has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

