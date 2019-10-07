‘Person of interest’ in Winter Haven deaths now in custody

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A person of interest in the shooting deaths of two women in Winter Haven is now in custody, according to police.

Antonio Jamar Davis, 35, turned himself into police in Lakeland on Sunday night.

According to Winter Haven police, Davis had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery, which was unrelated to the case.

Police said he was also wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he allegedly brandished a gun at another Winter Haven home and threatened to use it on Aug. 28.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday morning on the warrant charges.

Davis is considered a person of interest in the killings of 23-year-old Chanel Zhane Brown and 42-year-old Latoya Dimitria Owens.

The two women were found shot to death at a home on Avenue V Northwest on Sunday morning.

Police believe the shooting happened between 11 p.m. the night before and 9:30 a.m. that day.

Anyone with information regarding their deaths is encouraged to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

