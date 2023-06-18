FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing boater after a jet ski overturned with two people on it in Lake Clinch Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and the Frostproof Fire Department responded to the lake around 8:20 p.m. and immediately began to search the water by boat for the missing person.

Based on preliminary information, deputies stated that two boaters were on a single jet ski, which overturned for an unknown reason.

Authorities said one boater safely swam to shore, but the other boater remains missing.

The PCSO Marine Unit and Underwater Search Recovery Team USART) will search throughout the night until the boater is located.

At this time, the age and genders of the boaters are unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.