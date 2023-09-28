LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was found dead on a Lakeland road early Thursday.

The incident happened on Kathleen Road near Mall Hill Drive

Video from the scene showed a car with a smashed windshield at the Mobile/7-Eleven gas station.

Several police officers and fire crews were at the scene.

News Channel 8 reached out to Lakeland police and the Florida Highway Patrol to learn more about the situation.