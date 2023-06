POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was flown to a hospital Wednesday morning after a crash near Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of Cypress Gardens Road and Harbor Isle Boulevard, deputies said.

Deputies said a truck flipped over in the crash.

Cypress Gardens Road is shut down between Harbor Isle Boulevard and South Lake Fox Road, according to the sheriff’s office.