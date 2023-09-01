POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A person is barricaded in a home Friday evening in the Fort Meade area of Polk County, according to the sheriff’s office.

A person, who is believed to be armed, is in a home in the area of North Charleston Avenue and 8th Street Northeast, according to deputies.

The Polk County SWAT team has surrounded the home. Deputies don’t believe there is anyone else inside.

No other details were immediately available.

