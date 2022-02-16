Peppa Pig Theme Park prepared for grand opening on Feb. 24

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA)- The new Peppa Pig Theme Park, just steps away from LEGOLAND Florida Resort, is prepared to open its doors to all the little piggies next week.

As soon as visiting families walk under the rainbow arch at the entrance of the theme park, they will see the bright colors of the various rides and attractions.

Attractions include George’s Fort, Grandpa Pig’s Greenhouse, George’s Tricycle Trail, Madame Gazelle’s Nature Trail, Muddy Puddles Splash Pad, Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena, Peppa Pig’s Treehouse, Pirate Island Sand Play and Rebecca Rabbit’s Playground.

The Peppa Pig Theme Park also has themed playscapes, a water play area, known as “Muddy Puddles” and live shows, mostly designed for small children to experience with their parents by their side.

The Peppa Pig Theme Park is also a “Certified Autism Center” by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES)

“There are also placards at every attraction that outline how they affect each of the five senses, as every child is a bit different,” Peppa Pig Theme Park Head of Marketing and Communications Kelly Hornick said.

The Peppa Pig Theme Park is set to open on Feb. 24. It is located near the main Legoland theme park but will be separately ticketed, according to a news release. Additional ticket information is available on their website.