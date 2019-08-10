Pedestrian struck and killed on I-4

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was killed Friday night after he ran into the path of an oncoming semi-tractor on I-4 in Polk County.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say 64-year-old David Cotter was wearing dark clothing when he entered the path of the semi-tractor near mile marker 46.

In order to avoid Cotter, the driver of the semi-tractor swerved into the left lane hitting a Kia Forte. Thankfully neither driver was injured.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office alongside an ongoing Tampa Police Department investigation determined earlier in the night Cotter’s spouse had been severely beaten at their home requiring hospitalization.

Detectives are currently investigating if Cotter may have intentionally run into traffic to harm himself.

No charges are expected to be filed for either driver.