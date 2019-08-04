Pedestrian struck and killed in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) -A 46-year-old man was killed while attempting to cross State Road 60 Saturday night.

The incident happened on State Road 60 near Bailey Road at about 9:20 p.m.

Deputies say Miguel Hernandez was walking with a 12-year-old boy near the intersection with Bailey Road and were in the inside lane when another driver, who was in front of the Dodge truck, swerved into the outside lane to avoid hitting them both.

The man driving behind the Dodge attempted to swerve out of the way but was unable to avoid hitting Hernandez.

The driver immediately stopped to render aid and dial 911 however, when first responders arrived Hernandez was pronounced deceased.

The 12-year-old boy was uninjured.

Investigators say Hernandez and the boy are not related but both live in trailers within a trailer park nearby, and were walking to a food truck on the opposite side of State Road 60.